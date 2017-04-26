How Often Should You Get A Bikini Wax? Expert Tips For a Sexy, Hairless Summer

Courtesy of European Wax Center

Bathing suit season is right around the corner & that means it’s time to book your next wax. Wondering how long to wait in-between waxing sessions? It doesn’t have to be a guessing game, because we have expert tips on how often you should get a bikini wax for a sexy, hairless summer.

Bikini waxes are the greatest gift to earth because they last a few weeks and you don’t have to constantly worry about hair showing through your bathing suit. If you’re not used to waxing or have never had one, don’t worry because European Wax Center, the leader in out-of-home waxing, gave us all the answers on how often you should get a bikini wax and how to keep your skin smooth, healthy and glowing! Additionally, EWC also offers unlimited wax passes to help guests maintain a proper waxing schedule.

Bikini Wax or Brazilian Wax: Every 3-4 Weeks

– Full Bikini or Brazilian Bikini Services are recommended every 3-4 weeks because this allows the proper amount of time for regrowth

Bikini Line: As frequent as every 2 Weeks

– Guests who frequent the beach benefit from waxing their bikini line every 2 weeks

Once you get your wax, Noemi Grupenmager, founder and CEO of Uni K Wax Centers, explains how to help you maintain healthy, glowing skin:

1. Don’t skip:

“By maintaining regular waxes year-round, you are doing your skin justice in the long run because waxing weakens the hair follicle, causing hair to grow back slower, lighter, and thinner over time. If you choose not to wax a certain part of the body, the hair will be longer and you risk losing the long term benefits of continuous waxing.”

2. Drink lots of water:

“Dry, winter hair is more likely to break when waxing, causing it to grow back faster and thicker, so you want to keep skin hydrated and healthy at all times.”

3. Ditch the razor:

It’s important to refrain from shaving in between visits as much as possible. Shaving encourages your hair to grow thicker whereas waxing weakens the hair follicle, making it easier to remove. As if you really needed a reason to stop shaving…

4. Moisturize & exfoliate your skin:

“To get the best results for waxing, exfoliating and moisturizing are a must. Keeping your skin moisturized will ensure healthy, hydrated skin and by exfoliating with a gentle scrub like Exfo Cream Ananda. If you do experience ingrowns, try Uni K Wax Roll-On, for a quick response to those pesky bumps.”

Do you think these tips were helpful? Will you be getting a bikini wax this summer?

