Cody Garbrandt Engaged: UFC Star Proposes To Danny Pimsanguan — See Her Massive Ring

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations in order for Cody Garbrandt! The UFC star popped the question to his girlfriend Danny Pimsanguan in a romantic desert proposal and you have to see her stunning ring!

Congratulations to Cody Garbrandt! The 25 year-old bantamweight UFC star proposed to his girlfriend Danny Pimsanguan in the romantic Sedona, Arizona desert on Wednesday, Apr. 26. Cody shared the exciting news in an adorable Instagram post. “Soon to be Mrs. Garbrandt ❤,” he wrote. Danny was obviously thrilled and had such an adorably large smile on her face.

Sedona with my love @cody_nolove #spiritquest A post shared by Danny (@pimsanguan) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

Cody and Danny appeared to be on a couple vacation together in Sedona. She posted the day before Danny proposed while they were on a hike through the desert. “Sedona with my love,” she wrote in a super sweet caption. Cody presented her with an enormous ring that was clearly visible in the couple’s Insta engagement announcement. They’re not the only happy couple who’ve recently decided to walk down the aisle!

John Cena, 40, brought down the house when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Nikki Bella, 33, in front of thousands at WrestleMania 33. “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, will you marry me?” he asked a super excited looking Nikki. “It’s very sweet, I like how he uses her full name when proposing, this is not necessarily the standard and shows that he respects her fully. He says her name very purposeful, further showing that he honors her full being, her full strength and energy,” body language expert Patti Wood previously told HollywoodLife.com. “There’s a part of her that knew this was going to happen, she’s not shocked. When someone is shocked there tends to be a backward motion with the body. Instead of taking a step back or her head going back, her posture remains straight. She’s clearly excited and overjoyed, as she lifts her elbows up and puts her hands in front of her mouth to contain too much emotion while he’s asking,” she explained.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the ring Cody gave Danny? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.