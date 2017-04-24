Topshop’s Selling Clear Jeans For $60: Would You Wear Completely See-Through Pants?

Courtesy of Topshop

We’ve seen our fair share of bizarre fashion trends, but this latest look might be the most perplexing, as Topshop is trying to make clear jeans happen — but would you wear them?

Would you pay $60 for a pair of completely see-through pants? Topshop is raising the question with their Moto Clear Plastic jeans, which seem to only make sense if you’re Rihanna! Come spring and summer, we’re all about embracing shorter hemlines and enjoying the warmer weather — but considering these pants are made out of plastic and are meant to be worn over clothes, they don’t seem very practical. In fact, they kind of remind us of a sweatsuit. Given the rise of the lingerie trend, (hey, even Kim Kardashian likes to go out in just lingerie these days), they would come in handy if you want to show off lacy undies or boy shorts — but, again, that’s a daring look we don’t necessarily recommend trying at home.

The pants are currently on sale on the brand’s website, where they offer up this description for the questionable look: “Think outside the box with these out-of-the-ordinary clear plastic jeans – guaranteed to get people talking. In a straight leg cut, they feature classic pockets detailing and are cropped at the ankle bone. Ideal as a statement piece for a festival or costume party, take the look to the extreme with a bikini and sequin jacket or dress down, layered under an oversized jumper or asymmetric hem dress.”

Well, there you have it — a costume party is probably the best place to wear these see-through pants. We’ve seen a slew of new denim trends take the place of the standard skinny jean, (mom jeans, we’re looking at you!), but I don’t know if the clear pant really has a place in our wardrobe.

Do you agree? Check out the pants, let us know if you would the clear jeans and how you would wear them.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.