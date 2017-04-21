Should You Try Cupping? Hailey Baldwin Just Did

Courtesy of Instagram

The celebrity obsession with cupping continues as Hailey Baldwin was the latest to try it. She showed off her cupping bruises & while it looks painful, it’s actually good for you. If you’re thinking of trying it, we have expert tips on everything you need to know before you do it!

Ever since Michael Phelps, 31, debuted cupping at the Olympics, celebs have flocked to the cupping therapy trend. The latest celeb to join Phelps and Justin Bieber, 23, is Hailey Baldwin, 20. She posted a seriously scary selfie of her cupping bruises and while it looks horrifying, it’s actually not as bad as you think. If you’re thinking of trying cupping, then you need to hear these expert tips on what exactly it is and if you should try it.

Cupping is a treatment used to improve blood circulation, reduce pain, and ease muscle soreness. Dr. Norma Azucena Dolmo, fire cupping therapist at The Springs, told Racked, “Historically, many cultures across the globe have utilized this method to heal and treat ailments including colds, flu, high blood pressure, diabetes, fibromyalgia, and upper and lower back pain.” Basically, “fire cupping consists of applying localized pressure using heat to create a vacuum effect.” If you’re worried about needles, you don’t have to worry because its non-invasive and it’s just suction cups.

So what are the benefits? According to mindbodygreen, “Cupping has numerous benefits — it can help remove toxins from the body and stimulate the flow of fresh blood, lymph, and Qi to the affected area and throughout the body. It often works wonders for patients with the flu, colds, coughs, back and muscle pain, poor circulation, anxiety, red itchy skin conditions (though cups are not applied to inflamed areas), allergies, fevers, aches and myriad other pains.”

Wow, now that we know the procedure doesn’t hurt and has so many benefits, we want to try it out for ourselves. What do you guys think? Will you try cupping?

