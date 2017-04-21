Charlie Puth Dissing Ex Bella Thorne In New Track ‘Attention’?: Read Shocking Lyrics

Charlie Puth released a hot new jam on April 20, and just minutes after its release, fans started speculating that the song is about his ex, Bella Thorne. Is he dissing her in ‘Attention’? Read the surprising lyrics here!
Charlie Puth‘s new song, “Attention,” is drawing a lot of attention (no pun intended) from his fans, but it’s not because of how catchy the hot new track is. It’s because Charlie’s fans believe the lyrics — which blast a girl for leading him on just to get attention — are all about his ex, Bella Thorne, 19!
As you’ll recall, Charlie and Bella were seen holding hands and kissing in Miami in December 2016, all the while she was dating Tyler Posey. Rumors of a romance died down after Bella said she and Charlie, 25, weren’t dating. She did, however, call him an “angel” earlier this year.
Obviously, nothing is for sure, but fans are convinced that “Attention” is about Bella. Read the lyrics below, and then tell us what you think!
Click here to see more pics of Charlie Puth!
[Verse 1]
You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwin’ that dirt all on my name
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up
You’ve been going round, going round, going round every party in LA
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d be at one
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine
And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect
But you’re not coming home with me tonight
[Chorus]
You just want attention
You don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention
I knew from the start
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you
[Verse 2]
You’ve been runnin’ round, runnin’ round, runnin’ round throwing that dirt all on my name
‘Cause you knew that I, knew that I, knew that I’d call you up
Baby, now that we’re, now that we’re, now that we’re right here standing face to face
You already know, already know, already know that you won
Ohh
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that dress is karma (dress is karma), perfume regret
You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine
(you got me thinking ’bout when you were mine)
And now I’m all up on ya (all up on ya), what you expect
(oh baby)
But you’re not coming home with me tonight (oh no)
[Chorus]
You just want attention
You don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention
I knew from the start
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you
Ohh
[Refrain]
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh?
[Pre-Chorus]
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine
And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect
But you’re not coming home with me tonight
[Chorus]
You just want attention
You don’t want my heart
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Yeah, you just want attention
I knew from the start
You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you
(over you)
[Outro]
What are you doin’ to me? (heyy)
What are you doin’, huh? (What are you doin’, what?)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh? (Yeah, you just want attention)
What are you doin’ to me? (I knew from the start)
What are you doin’ huh?
(You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you)
What are you doin’ to me?
What are you doin’, huh?
HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Charlie is dissing Bella Thorne in his new song? Tell us how you feel below.
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP