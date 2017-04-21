Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kardashian Kids In ’20/20′ Interview: We’re ‘Distant’ & They Never Call Me

Courtesy of ABC

Yikes! Caitlyn Jenner definitely wasn’t holding back during her interview with Diane Sawyer on April 21! The transgender reality star opened up about tension with her family, and completely slammed Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in the process!

The K-Klan isn’t going to like this! Caitlyn Jenner, 67, definitely hasn’t shied away from controversy since revealing she’s transgender two years ago, and her 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer, 71, on April 21 was no different. Cait completely dissed the Kardashian sisters during the interview while explaining the tension she feels with some of her family, since revealing she’s transgender.

When Diane asked Cait about her relationship to her family, she says “some I have remained very close to, and a couple of them I’m a little more distant. I have to admit I wonder — is it because of me transitioning or because they are so busy that they don’t call all the time?”

She goes on to explain that it’s the Kardashians who neglect the relationship more. When asked who in the family calls the most, Cait explains “none of them, nobody calls that much, I mostly reach out to them. Obviously the Jenner side calls more but they all have their own lives.”

Luckily, things don’t seem to be THAT bad. Cait showed off a lovely purse that she says Kim Kardashian got her, and also says that she and Kris Jenner are “fine,” even if they don’t talk all of the time.

Tensions have been rising between Cait and the Kardashian family ever since they read her memoir. Kris was upset because Cait said she was always “uncomfortable” having sex with her, and Kim was also worried about being “trashed.” Kendall and Kylie were “embarrassed” by Cait talking about her gender reassignment surgery, and felt like they were forced to pick sides between their mom and dad because of the drama. Looks like that won’t be going away anytime soon!

