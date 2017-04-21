Caitlyn Jenner Reveals The Shocking Clause Bruce Had In His Will: Bury Me As A Woman

Courtesy of ABC & E!

Whoa! Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir is going to be even more revealing than we thought! The brave reality star revealed to Diane Sawyer that she was miserable before her transition, and the devastating plan she had for death if she never got to live as a woman.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, was NOT holding back during her interview with Diane Sawyer, 71, on 20/20 on April 21! The transgender reality star spent a good chunk of her time talking about the memoir she has set for release on April 25, called The Secrets Of My Life. We were stunned to hear what’s in the book.

Of course, she talked a lot about what it was like to live as Bruce for so long, even admitting “for so many years I isolated myself. I couldn’t care less about the next day.” And she was even so worried that she would die without ever living an authentic life, that she put a shocking clause in her will. “If I died I was going to be dressed as her, because that’s the way I was going to heaven,” she revealed. “I’d shock everybody who came to visit the casket.” We’re so glad that she didn’t have to resort to that! And despite all of the hardship leading her to this road, when asked if she has any regrets, she said “never, never had a doubt, I did the right thing.”

We’ve already learned about some of the shocking info that Caitlyn included in her book because Radar allegedly obtained a copy. They revealed that she talks about her gender reassignment surgery, her love life, whether or not she plans to have sex with men and more. We’re much happier to hear her explain it herself, and can’t wait to read the new memoir.

