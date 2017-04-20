Bella Thorne Admits She Doesn’t Take Birth Control: Why She’s Against The Pill

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Thorne has always been open and honest with her fans, and now she’s getting real about her health. The actress revealed in a recent interview that she doesn’t take any medication and especially not birth control!

Bella Thorne, 19, is unapologetically herself. With a rocking septum piercing and an ever-evolving sense of style, the Famous In Love actress is not one to hold back. In an interview with Yahoo! Style, when discussing her comments on her own mental health, Bella dropped the bombshell that she does not take birth control, calling herself “all natural.”

“I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t even take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural,” Bella revealed. There are many reasons why women don’t take birth control, and Bella is certainly not alone. Some women do not like putting the hormones in their bodies, while others think it makes them gain weight or feel odd. Some women don’t only take birth control as a contraceptive, either. It can help acne, reduce cramps or just regulate your period. It’s a super important conversation Bella is starting, and one that is not as taboo as people think!

In recent weeks, Bella has been opening up in new ways, mostly to her fans through social media, by discussing her own mental health. “Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression :/you aren’t alone,” she tweeted out to her 6.58 million followers. However, she received major backlash and deleted her tweet to avoid more issues. Bella has since revealed the reasoning behind her honest tweets.

“I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way. I just wanted to say, ‘You’re not alone.’ The people you think have the most perfect lives, don’t,” she said. “I wasn’t saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn’t know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs. It’s so OK for you to be unhappy, or to think these things,” says Thorne. “You’re only making it more sad, the more you don’t talk about it. It’s OK for your mind to naturally wander and for you to be sad. Sometimes, you’re just sad. Your arc in life is to be a happier, better person, the more you grow. If you’re shutting yourself off, you’re never just saying it or getting help for yourself in that way,” she continued. It’s clear Bella is so inspirational and her speaking out will absolutely help others!

Still, she told the outlet, the haters and trolls do get to her from time to time. “You could tell me I’m pretty 100 times a day, but if you tell me I’m ugly, that’s going to stick,” she said. Aww. We think you’re gorgeous, Bella, inside and out!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on the birth control pill? Should women be on it? To each her own? Let us know!

