Jake Allyn: Get To Know The Sexy Star Of BET’s New College Drama ‘The Quad’

If you don’t know who Jake Allyn is, then you’re in for a real treat! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY sat down with the stunning actor to hear all about his new role on BET’s new college drama, ‘The Quad’! He even dished on his love life, and ladies, this may be your lucky day…

Jake Allyn, brings his A-game to BET’s new hit show, The Quad, and we’re already addicted. If you’re just taking witness to the dashingly good-looking actor for the first time on the small screen, you may want to get used to seeing him. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY chatted with the actor, who gave us some major scoop on The Quad, his upcoming projects with some familiar faces, and his love life! You can watch the entire interview in our video, above!

His new BET show is about a historically black college, Georgia A&M University that deals with sex, drugs, scandal, and race — a perfect combination for a TV hit. The school hirers its first woman president who’s brought in to help the University, because it’s a bit “down and out,” as Jake described. Jake’s character, BoJohn Folsom, is a struggling athlete with some anger issues that tend to get in the way of his potentially successful future. “He is a big time high school recruit who lost his D1 college scholarships and all NFL hopes because of his anger problems,” Jake told us. Sounds amazing already…

And, drama stirs up quick because BoJohn didn’t exactly earn his way on to the team, which causes tension between the players. “The great white hope,” as people refer to BoJohn as, is seen as entitled. Jake teased that a juicy rivalry is in store for us on The Quad with the football team’s senior quarterback who’s been gunning for the top spot since his freshman days.

Jake was born and raised in Dallas Texas, and he had a pretty good understanding of how to approach his role on The Quad, or so he thought. He actually went to Cornell and played college football all four years, and coming from Texas didn’t make it hard to turn on his slight accent that you’ll hear from BoJohn in the show. The only funny part is — Jake thought it would’ve been a piece of cake to go in and play quarterback on The Quad, but he was sadly mistaken. “I played tight end and wide receiver in college,” Jakes said, so, how hard could it have been to be a quarterback? Well, the actor revealed that he was given a run for his money when they rehearsed the pilot episode. But we think he nailed it, of course! LOL.

Moving on to one of the most important questions we had, for you guys of course, was if Jake was a single man. And, guys, Jake IS available. However, it’s not that easy for him to lock down a girl. “As an actor it’s hard,” he told us. Jake spoke about how he travels so much for work, therefore it wouldn’t be too fair to subject a girl to that right now. However, Jake did admit that he would “of course” date a fan of his work!

Just when we thought he couldn’t be more talented, Jake revealed to us that he’s also a writer. In 2016, he wrote a screenplay titled Ex Patriot. The spy thriller is actually set to star some familiar faces too — How To Get Away With Murder‘s, Charlie Weber and Star Wars Rogue One actress, Valene Kane will both be part of the upcoming project. The movie is set to come out sometime in 2017, and all Jake could tell us is that it’s an “exotic film set in Columbia with gun fights and car chases!” We love it already!

If you can’t get enough of the actor, because we know we can’t either, you can also catch him when he stars in Overexposed. Jake was cast as the lead in the indie pic, which doesn’t have a release date yet. It was actually written and directed by his brother Conor Allyn, and it deals with a sexting scandal.

Be sure to tune into The Quad, every Wednesday on BET at 10/9c!

HollywoodLifers, are you a big fan of The Quad?