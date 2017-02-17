Scarlett Byrne: 5 Things To Know About ‘Harry Potter’ Star Everyone’s Talking About

REX/Shutterstock

Scarlett Byrne has come a long way since wowing us in ‘Harry Potter.’ From attending Hogwarts to posing in ‘Playboy,’ theres nothing this brunette beauty can’t do. She’s the hottest chick in the business right now, so check out these 5 facts!

1. She’s a foreign beauty.

Scarlett Byrne, 26, was born in London where she first launched into the acting business. Her first gig was in the 2005 short film CryBaby before starring in the British TV series, The Doctors. Little did she know that her next project would skyrocket her to the top of Hollywood.

2. She knows magic…kind of.

Scarlett is wizard…in the Harry Potter movies. She landed the role of Pansy Parkinson in 2009, appearing in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. During casting, Scarlett auditioned for the role of Luna Lovegood but ultimately lost it to Evanna Lynch.

3. You’ll never guess who she’s married to!

Does the name Hugh Hefner ring a bell? The guy from the Playboy Mansion? OK relax, she’s not married to him — but she did marry his SUPER hot son Cooper Hefner. The lovebirds tied the knot on Aug. 5, 2015 in London.

4. Speaking of Playboy…

She totally posed NUDE for the scandalous magazine! In the black and white photos, Scarlett flaunts her curvy behind in a mesh black top and uses a silk blanket to cover her boobs and va-jay-jay. Since Playboy implemented that no-nudity role last year, Scarlett remains fairly covered.

5. You have to see her adorable dog!

In case you didn’t find Scarlett cool enough already, just wait until you see her German Shepherd. That guy is a beast! His name is Bigby, and he often hangs out with Scarlett’s two cats on the couch. She adopted him as a puppy in 2015 and it’s been amazing watching him grow on her Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite fast fact about Scarlett? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.