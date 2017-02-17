NBA Celebrity All-Star Game Live Stream: Watch The Star-Studded Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s time to kick off the NBA All-Star weekend! Before the best and the brightest from the NBA hit the court, some of the biggest stars from music, movies and TV will play the Celebrity All-Star game on Feb. 17. Don’t miss what should be an amazing – and hilarious – game!

There are so many questions going into this game: will Anthony Mackie, 38, be allowed to use The Falcon suit to dunk? Will Nick Cannon, 36, take a moment to diss America’s Got Talent? Will Win Butler, 36, still look ridiculous (but still pull out another MVP performance?) So much will go down during the 2017 NBA Celebrity Game, so be sure to tune in to see it all. Tipoff is around 7:00 PM ET so don’t miss a second!

Along with actors (like Romeo Miller, 27, and Hasan Minhaj, 31), musicians (like Andy Grammer, 33) and WNBA players (Candace Parker, 30, and Lindsay Whalen, 33), this game will put two NBA Owners against each other. Marc Lasry, 55, the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be on Team East, while Mark Cuban, 58, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, will help out Team West.

While there’s plenty of star power in this game, there’s one person that many hoped would show up: Barack Obama, 55. The former president has plenty of free time on his hands, now that he’s no longer living at the White House. When his name wasn’t on the roster, people were somewhat disappointed, especially since Barry would bring some skills to the table.

“He’s a fantastic defensive player,” former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, 52, (and former All-Star Celeb game player) told For The Win. “He’s long, he understands angles, he understands how to force opponents into their weaknesses. Offensively, he’s very crafty, very deceptive, will cut back door on you, has a very good crossover dribble. He’ll knock down a shot when he’s open. I don’t say this lightly. He’s a great teammate, he’s the kind of guy you want on your team because it’s all about winning.” Well, maybe next year?



