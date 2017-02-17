‘Little Rascals’ Bug Hall Marries Longtime GF: Look Who’s In Alfalfa’s Wedding Party

Courtesy of Instagram

No longer a member of the He-Man Woman Haters Club! ‘Little Rascals’ star Bug Hall married his girlfriend Jill Marie DeGroff on Feb. 11 and you have to see who his groomsmen were!

Oh Alfalfa! Congratulations are in order for Bug Hall, 32, and his bride Jill Marie DeGroff, . The couple were married on Saturday, Feb. 11 in front of family and friends. The Little Rascals star even had some familiar faces in his wedding party like Zachary Mabry, who played Porky in the 1994 kids’ classic. Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie also helped Bug celebrate the big day as a groomsman. Gotta love it!

I will. A post shared by Bug Hall (@bug_hall) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Bug shared some moments from the beautiful wedding ceremony on his Instagram, which he captioned, “I will.” One picture showed the couple saying their vows inside a spectacular church. Another showed the happy couple just after they were married walking down the church steps as wedding guests celebrated with some bubbles. So cute! Bug and Jill looked positively thrilled to be married. Jill wowed in a stunning dress with a lace bodice and full sleeves. Beyond gorgeous!

Bug and Jill are just the latest celebrity wedding we cannot get over. 2016 was full of amazing and surprising weddings. Margot Robbie, 26, gave us a huge shock when she married her boyfriend Tom Ackerley in a lovely, but intimate ceremony in her native Australia in Dec. Ciara, 31, and Russell Wilson, 28, married in a fairy tale wedding for the ages. The couple exchanged vows at a castle in England back in July. The bride stunned in a gown with some incredible sleeves. Now Ciara is expecting the couple’s first child. Aw that’s just so sweet!

