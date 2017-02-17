Beyonce Flips Off The Grammys In Super Sexy Post-Show Gown — See Ferocious Pic

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Only Beyonce could make being pregnant with twins look THIS fierce. We’re obsessed with her flipping the bird at Solange’s after party, and even their mom, Tina, joined in!

Beyonce, 35, is the picture that shows up next to the word “slay” when you look it up in the dictionary. Okay, that’s not true, but shouldn’t it be? New pictures show the pregnant superstar striking an unbelievable pose on February 12 after losing to Adele, 28, at the Grammy Awards.

Dressed in a stunning floor-length white gown with a built-in cape, Beyonce tipped the rim of her black hat down low to cover her eyes and popped up not one, but two middle fingers for the camera. Not only is it telling of how she was feeling after the major Grammys loss, but it’s also a nod to the iconic scene in her visual album, Lemonade.

In another picture Beyonce is joined by her mom, Tina Knowles, 63, who also flipped the bird alongside her daughter. Both women look stunning in their gowns with deep V-neck lines. Even better? Tina and Beyonce are flashing some serious bling on their fingers. Tina’s rock is so big it covers her middle knuckle, while Beyonce has two massive diamonds on her right hand including a stunning pinky ring. Slaying just runs in the family, huh?

Even though the Grammys were on February 12, Beyonce waited a few days to release these incredible photos from Solange’s after party. She also shared a really, really sweet pic of herself with husband Jay Z backstage at the big show, in which they are holding hands. They could not be more in love!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Beyonce’s middle finger photos? How do YOU feel about her losing to Adele at the Grammys? Comment below!

