Blac Chyna Flashes Nipples In Sexy Crotchet Dress — Tempting Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna skipped the foreplay in her latest round of Instagram snaps, when she revealed her nipples in an electric red, sheer, crotchet dress. Describing herself as ‘sultry,’ ‘sensational,’ and ‘sassy,’ we couldn’t help but wonder if it’s all a show for her estranged fiancé, Rob Kardashian. Have a look for yourself.

It really is starting to be hard… keeping up with Rob Kardashian, 29 and Blac Chyna, 28. Buckle up folks, because Chyna just made things a whole lot more complicated. On Feb. 15, the reality star shared several steamy pictures of herself on Instagram. Steamy might not even be the right word to describe the snapshots. With jungle plants behind her, and perfect lighting, she appears wearing a form-fitting crotchet dress. One of the pictures is not like the others, though, as a full frontal position reveals the see-through nature of the bright red ensemble.

Captioned very simply, the trio of shots are exactly as described: “sultry,” “sensational,” and “sassy.” They come on the heels of almost constant updates regarding the couple, who are parents to newborn baby Dream Renée Kardashian. We’ve already, seemingly, debunked the idea that Chyna is cheating on Rob. In spite of being spotted cozying up to a mystery man on Super Bowl Sunday, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 10 that “she’s not cheating on Rob sexually, but she definitely has a few male friends who she kicks it with and confides in on the regular.”

That being said, another source close to the situation told People recently that their current status is “a bizarre situation.” The story continues, claiming, “they are still engaged and Chyna wears her ring. There haven’t been any wedding talks though.” That strangeness seeped over into Valentine’s Day celebrations, which Chyna spent with her mother. Rob and his daughter kept Kris Jenner company, chronicling the visit on his Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, what do you make of the latest developments in the Blac Chyna / Rob Kardashian saga? At what point will one of them say, “Enough!”?

