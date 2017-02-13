Joy Villa: 5 Things To Know About Singer Who Wore Pro-Trump Dress At The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Singer Joy Villa took an unwanted message into anti-Trump territory, wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ emblazoned gown to the 2017 Grammy Awards. Here are five things to know about the controversial entertainer who definitely wanted to turn some heads Feb. 12.

1. Joy Villa pulled a fast-one on Grammy organizers by showing up in a white gown before whipping it off to show her pro-Donald Trump dress.

The 25-year-old must have known her message wasn’t going to be positively received among the Trump-hating crowd of artists, so she wore a white capelet gown on the red carpet. She then whipped it off to show a tight blue and white halter dress with his “Make America Great Again” slogan emblazoned down the side and the lettering “Trump” saluting him on the outfit’s train. Needless to say, it wasn’t a big hit at the event.

2. Joy claims she wore the controversial pro-Trump gown as an act of free expression.

After her big red-carpet reveal got the haters going, she took to her Instagram account to share her look with the world and wrote, “Sometimes you just gotta be free to express yourself. 😍✨🎶 thank you to all of my supporters and fellow believers. Life is about living free and loving it. Be your beautiful selves tonight.”

3. Joy is calls herself a “fit and sexy vegan” and has authored a cookbook of recipes.

She claims that her 21 day plan will transform user’s bodies by helping them slim down and gain energy. She created a website called TheFitandSexyVegan.com to share shopping tips for those who are trying to kick meat and dairy and start their lives as vegans. You can download her Meat, Dairy, and Eggs Replacement Vegan Guide, for free from her website.

4. Joy is a singer based out of New York City.

She released a six-track EP called I Make The Static and claims to have toured in over 25 countries. Yeah, we hadn’t heard of her until tonight either.

5. Joy is a Scientologist.

She posted about finally “going clear” at a Nov. 2016 ceremony with the controversial church. She happily posed in video seen on her Facebook account in front of a giant portrait of church founder L. Ron Hubbard with the caption, “One of the greatest moments of my life…I’m Clear!!”

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Joy’s controversial Grammys dress? Was she just wearing it to stir up controversy and get attention?

