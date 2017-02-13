Click to Skip Ad
Chrissy Teigen Falls On The Floor Drunk After Wild Grammys After-Party — Watch

So funny! Chrissy Teigen had an absolute blast at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. In fact, she got so wild at the ‘GQ’ after-party that she ended up drunk on the floor at home at the end of the night. And fortunately, she documented all of it on Snapchat. Watch the videos here!

In a series of Snapchat videos Chrissy Teigen, 31, posted, following the Grammy Awards and an after-party on Feb. 12, she asked her husband, John Legend, to help her remove all of her jewelry.

“Okay, I’m home. We’re having ramen,” she said in the first video posted, while showing off her silky orange Paule Ka long sleeve satin wrap dress. Then, in the next video, she’s seen laying on the floor. “I’m on the floor and John’s in charge of taking my jewelry off for [stylist Monica Rose]. Take it off John,” she said.

“Okay, he’s taking it off… Ow!” she later continued. It took some strategic maneuvering, but after a while, John, 38, was finally successful with removing the tangled necklace.

In another video, Chrissy asked her husband, “Are you mad at me?” to which he responded, “Why would I be mad at you? …You’re perfect.” Aww! Anyway, she explained, ”Cause I got drunk.” (We love how blunt she is.)

The videos are absolutely hilarious, and even fans agree. One of Chrissy’s Twitter followers even said, “John taking off Chrissy’s jewelry as she’s drunk on the floor on snap rn is the best thing ever.” She hilariously responded with, “Thank u I agree.”

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Chrissy Teigen’s Snapchat videos? Were you laughing while watching her post-Grammy antics? Tell us below!

