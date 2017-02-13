REX/Shutterstock

Feud alert! In a scathing new interview, Aaron Carter reignited his drama with Justin Bieber by claiming he paved the way for the young singer’s success, and, even better, has sold more records than him. Whoa!

Aaron Carter, 29, is totally over Justin Bieber, 22. In a new interview on the Allegedly podcast which will be released on February 14, Aaron goes in on the Biebs pretty hard and even reveals whether or not he would ever duet with him. Spoiler alert: the answer to that question is pretty obvious already, isn’t it?

“Just goes to show… they must be scared. I would be threatened, too. If I was Scooter Braun I would be threatened, too,” the singer told podcast hots Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss when they brought up that Justin’s lawyer allegedly suggested they helped him avoid being like Aaron, reports TMZ.

So what should have Justin’s manager so afraid? Aaron’s new music, he says. “Yeah, well, I mean… come on. You know? Hope you’re enjoying my pavement,” Aaron said, suggesting that it’s his hard work as a young artist that allowed Justin to succeed. “Well, I mean am I right or am I wrong?”

“Trust me, when I was a little kid and doing it… first of all when I was his age I couldn’t sing anywhere close to how good he is. He’s a way better singer than me,” Aaron explained, throwing Justin a compliment in the midst of his shade. “But it was always different. When I was younger I was looked at like taboo. This little kid that looks like a girl singing, you want us to put him, add him on our radio station? You’re crazy, hell no. So I didn’t get any radio ads. I was never a radio artist. Ever. Ever. But somehow I sold more records, even to this day, than Justin Bieber. Look at my SoundScan. If you don’t believe me go do the research yourself.” Ouch!

Of course the Allegedly hosts had to ask if Aaron would ever work with Justin. “Absolutely not,” Aaron said with a laugh. Well, so much for that idea!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Aaron taking shots at Justin in his new interview? Do you think Justin will respond? Comment below!

