Westminster Dog Show: What Time Is It On & How You Can Watch The Cute Competition

Forget the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star Game or any of that: the real big sports event for some is the Westminster Dog Show. The 141st edition of the canine competition promises some new changes – by including cats! – so find out when you can tune in to see all the adorable pups and kittens.

When is the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show?

The main competitions of the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show take place on Feb. 13 and 14 from 8 PM to 11 PM ET, according to the WKC’s official website. During those nights, the club will hold its Group competitions, determining the best of the hound, herding, toy, non-sporting, sporting, working and terrier breeds. Ultimately, one dog will be awarded best in show.

How can I watch the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show?

The Group competitions will air on Fox Sports 1 from 8 to 11 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. HollywoodLife.com will make sure that dog and cat enthusiasts don’t miss a single second, posting links to the official live streams for those who want to watch this show on the go.

If you’re a panicked puppy-lover who needs all the dogs you can get, there’s good news! The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is an all day event. Fox Sports 1 will air an agility competition from 8-10 PM ET on Feb. 12. In addition to that, Daytime breed judging and the Masters Obedience Championship will stream from Fox Sports Go from 8:30—4:30 PM ET on both the 13th and 14th.

What’s new with this year’s competition?

One word: cats! 40 breeds of cat will be on display at a joint Westminster-American Kennel Club event on Feb. 11, according to the NPR. “There’s so much love out there in the world, why just limit it to dogs and puppies,” said Anthony Hutcherson, the owner and breeder of Jungletrax Abiding Ovation, a Bengal cat that has captured the hearts of social media users everywhere.

Three new breeds of dogs will compete this year – the sloughi (in the hound group) the pumi (in the herding group) and the American hairless terrier (in the terrier group.) More than 3,2000 dogs entering this year in various competitions. Which one will be Best In Show and which dog will be lucky enough to walk away with a bone and a pat on the head? There’s only one way to find out.

Are you going to watch the 2017 Westminster Dog Show, HollywoodLifers?

