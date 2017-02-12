Twenty One Pilots Drop Their Pants For First Grammy Win — Here’s The Sweet Reason Why

AP Images

Wait, why did Twenty One Pilots drop their pants the minute they won their first ever Grammy? If you thought it was weird, you may change your mind when you hear their sweet reasoning.

Upon their first ever Grammy win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, both Tyler Joseph, 28, and Josh Dun, 28, of Twenty One Pilots dropped their pants before walking up on the stage. Luckily, they explained themselves!

“This story starts in Columbus Ohio,” Tyler began the acceptance speech. “It was a few years ago, before Josh and I were able to make money playing music, and um, I called him up and said, ‘Do you wanna come over to my rental house and watch the Grammys?'”

Pants have come off at the #GRAMMYs. Here's @twentyonepilots accepting their award for best pop duo/group performance pic.twitter.com/ESDJenKGB3 — Variety (@Variety) February 13, 2017

With that, Josh, Tyler, and Tyler’s roommates all watched the show. “As we were watching, we noticed that every single one of us were in our underwear. Seriously, Josh turned to me — and we were no one at that time — and he said, ‘If we ever go to the Grammys, if we ever win a Grammy, we should receive it just like this.'”

That is just so sweet. They ended their speech by adding a bit of advice.. ” I want you everyone who’s watching at home to know, you could be next so watch out! Anyone from anywhere can do anything, and this is that,” Tyler said, wrapping up.

After that, of course James Corden improv’d and took his own pants off, coming out in his underwear. He then told the crown that he had promised himself if he ever had the honor hosting, he’d do it in his underwear. Gotta love James!



