Thought Justin Bieber was the hottest shirtless celeb in Hollywood? Think again. ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Benzino just took that crown after he posted a series of sexy selfies online. See them here!

We never thought we’d say this, but Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino, 51, looks mighty fine shirtless. Apparently, he’s been hitting the gym hard and now he’s showing off the results of his new fitness routine on Instagram. He even posted some shots of himself in the gym.

However, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a lot of Benzino’s body. Nearly three years ago, Stevie J leaked nude photos of both Benzino and his fiancee at the time, Althea Heart.

Which would you rather be? 😬🤔 A photo posted by The Only Benzino (@iambenzino) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:16am PST

Stevie posted the pic with the caption, “Get that lettuce.” It seemed as though maybe he was implying it was him in the photo as well, which he later deleted, but Althea set the record straight on Twitter with the following tweet: “Yup that’s a pic of me and Zino. Not me and random dudes like your hoe 💋💋 REAL AGAINST THE FAKE!!! 😜.”

Fortunately, Benzino’s new pics were released on his own terms. And can we say he looks hot? Considering the guy is 51 years old, he’s in GREAT shape. We need to know his secrets!

Benzino actually noticed people were catching onto his shirtless selfies, so he wrote the following on Feb. 11, “GM!! I woke up to this! Thanks @mediatake.out 😬😬😬 I appreciate the love but sexy starts from the inside. A beautiful heart and character is everything! ❤️.” Aww.

