JP Rosenbaum Complains About Non-Existent Sex Life With Ashley Hebert: ‘It Doesn’t Happen’

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have been struggling to get the spark back into their relationship on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ and they revealed the details of their bedroom troubles.

Yikes! Ashley Hebert, 32, and J.P. Rosenbaum, 39, may have found love together on The Bachelorette, but the couple have aired out some of their problems on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. During a relationship exercise, the married parents of two got real about what’s going on in the bedroom.

“I will say one thing. It’s like, it doesn’t happen: sex,” J.P. told Ashley. They then had to face the other couples and their therapists. They explained that it was hard to find the romance, especially with a new born in the house. J.P. and Ashley used the code phrase, “do you want to take a nap?” when they wanted to have some alone time. Ashley admitted she frequently felt “rushed.”

When the experts recommended Ashley and J.P. go out on date nights (beyond their usual hockey games) to get the spark back, Ashley thought “once a month” sounded okay. J.P. was not on board with that and suggested “once a week.” It’s totally understandable that these two are having a rough go of it right now. They’ve got two young kids and still need to make time for each other. It’s good to see them trying to compromise and get back to the “the Ashley and J.P. of four years ago, today,” like J.P. said. Aw!

Ashley and J.P. welcomed a baby girl November 4, 2016. Little Essex Reese Rosenbaum or Essie for short was born at 10:38 a.m. and was 7 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 19 inches long. So cute! The couple already have a two year-old boy named Fordhm Rhys, 2.

