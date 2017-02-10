Barry Gibb: 5 Things About The Last Surviving Bee Gee Attending The Grammys

Rex/Shutterstock

A music icon will be in the audience of the 2017 Grammy Awards, as Barry Gibb is scheduled to attend. The co-founder of the Bee Gees is also getting a special honor from The Grammys, so get to know all about this chart-topping legend.

1. Barry is one of the most successful musicians in history.

If Beyonce, 35, Lady Gaga, 30, Adele, 28, or any other current music star wants some advice on how to be a major success, they might want to chat with Barry Gibb, 70, during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Barry, as co-founder of the Bee Gees with his brothers Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb, is best known for his work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, but he’s more than just the singer of “Stayin’ Alive.”

The Bee Gees have sold more than 220 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. The Bee Gees made sure to let everyone know this when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. “Only Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Garth Brooks and Paul McCartney have outsold the Bee Gees,” their HoF citation reads.

2. He’s a Brit with some love for Down Under.

Born Barry Alan Crompton Gibb in Douglas on the Isle of Man in England, the future disco icon would move with his parents to Queensland, Australia in 1958. By that time, Barry had formed the skiffle band The Rattlesnakes, playing a mix of jazz, blues and American folk. Barry and his brothers ultimately formed the Bee Gees, where they found minor success in Australia, reaching the charts with songs like “Wine and Women” and “Spicks and Specks.”

3. Barry’s biggest success came from the dance floor.

While finding moderate success as a pop group, Barry and the Bee Gees would become iconic after switching to a disco sound in the mid 1970s. From 1977 to 1979, the group had six consecutive No. 1 songs, The Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, released in 1977, spent 24 straight weeks on the top of the charts and won a Grammy for Album Of The Year.

4. He continues to perform.

Maurice died unexpectedly at the age of 53 in 2003, due to complications with a twisted intestine. Robin would sadly pass away in 2012 after a battle with cancer. Barry continues to write and perform music, releasing In The Now in Oct. 2016, his first album of new material since the Bee Gees’ final record, This Is Where I Came In.

5. The Grammys will be giving him a special honor.

Barry will be honored with an all-star Grammy tribute concert on Feb. 14, according to KWBE. Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the music of the Bee Gees will see performances by Celine Dion, 48, John Legend, 38, Nick Jonas, 24, DNCE, Little Big Town and more. The event will be taped for a special airing on CBS later in 2017.

