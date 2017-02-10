Anna Nicole’s Ex Larry Birkhead Dating Nicki Minaj? Daughter Dannielynn Wishes

Courtesy of ABC

We just passed the 10 year anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death and her former boyfriend Larry Birkhead is still a single man. Their daughter Dannielynn would love to see him start dating again and wants to set him up with Nicki Minaj! We’ve got the details.

Where has the time gone? Anna Nicole Smith sadly passed away on Feb. 8, 2007 from an accidental drug overdose, and now a decade later her former boyfriend Larry Birkhead, 44, hasn’t moved on to dating any other women. Anna was larger than life so it’s understandable how she could be a hard act for any woman to follow, but their 10-year-old daughter Dannielynn has a superstar in mind for a stepmom.

Anna’s adorable mini-me revealed on a special episode of ABC’s 20/20 on Feb. 10 that she’d love to see her dad start dating Nicki Minaj. Well, the 34-year-old rapper is a single woman since her nasty split with Meek Mill, 29, so do you hear that universe? Get Larry and Nicki together and make Dannielynn’s dream come true!

While Dannielynn obviously wants her idol Nicki as her dad’s new love interest, the “Super Bass” singer is hardly going to fit in to Larry’s quiet and relaxed life with his daughter in a suburb of Louisville, KY. Since Anna’s passing at age 39, the single father has raised his little girl out of the limelight and has made his living as a photographer and flipping houses. Not exactly the high flying and luxurious world that Nicki is so accustomed to.

Larry did reveal in the special that he seems ready to move on, as he has finally put away all of the Anna Nicole memorabilia that lined the walls of his home until just a few years ago. It’s all in storage now, so there are no traces of his famous ex anywhere to be seen. Time to get out there and start dating again Larry! Even though you probably won’t be getting a call from Nicki any time soon.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Larry’s interview on 20/20? Do you think it’s cute that Dannielynn wants her dad to date Nicki?

