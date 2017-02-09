Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Getting Matching Tattoos For His Bday? Their ‘Discreet’ Plans

Courtesy of Twitter

With Valentine’s Day and The Weeknd’s birthday approaching on Feb. 16, Selena Gomez has got quite a busy month! So, what will she gift her man? Well, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s got some permanent plans in the works! Get the romantic details!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, may be taking their relationship to the next level! “They’ve been talking about getting matching tattoos,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, Feb. 9. Nothing crazy, but “something very discreet where only the two of them can see it.” And what better time to get matching ink than for The Weeknd’s birthday, which happens to fall on Feb. 16, just two days after Valentine’s Day!

And, get this — “It was actually Selena’s idea,” to potentially get matching tats, our source said. It’s a pretty big deal that she would suggest such a thing since, Sel is “very selective” when it comes to getting new ink. However, “She thinks it would be the perfect birthday gift,” for her man. SO cute!

Obviously she hasn’t finalized any birthday plans for Abel just yet, since we also learned that Selena’s thinking about gifting him with a luxury sports car! It shouldn’t come as that much of a shock because The Weeknd loves cars, and Selena just wants to “wow” her man.

But, Selena’s a bit undecided on what to get him at the moment, because she doesn’t know if a lavish purchase would be a bit over-the-top since their relationship is so new. Not to mention, she doesn’t want to hear it from her friends. Either way, she “wants to make The Weeknd happy,” on his special day!

While she may be struggling what to get her man, there’s one thing that’s not struggling, and that’s Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship. The pair have been going strong ever since they were first spotted out kissing in Santa Monica after a sexy date night, on Jan. 10! Not long after, they jetted of to Italy for a short but romantic getaway.

So, where’s the next stop for Selena and The Weeknd? — The 2017 Grammys, of course! There’s been major speculation that these two will make their red carpet debut as a couple on Feb. 12, and we’ve got our fingers crossed. Plus, Sel is supposed to accompany the “Starboy” singer as his date to music’s biggest night, where he’s also set to perform! Ah, we love this couple!

HollywoodLifers, how to do you think Sel and The Weeknd will celebrate his birthday?

