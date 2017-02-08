Simone Biles Shading Gabby Douglas? She The Savage Tweet From The Final Five Star

REX/Shutterstock

Whoa! Simone Biles just threw some serious shade at her girl, Gabby Douglas, and brought the rest of the Final Five into it. What’s going on?!

Are Olympic gymnasts and teammates Simone Biles, 19, and Gabby Douglas, 21, at odds? On February 7, Simone retweeted Gabby and called her out for not replying to text messages and hashtagged #FinalFive, alluding that she could be flat-out ignoring a big group chat. Yikes!

“so your phone does work?! we love the replies lolz aka none. #finalfive,” Simone tweeted above Gabby’s tweet. The worst part? Gabby’s tweet was in response to one of her friends mentioning their hilarious text conversations. So awkward!

“bro gabby never fails to make me laugh no matter what our texts literally have me rolling I miss her so much @gabrielledoug,” Twitter user @_makarriiii_ wrote. In response, Gabby wrote “ily” — which means “I love you” — and added the heart-eyes emoji. Here’s the full interaction:

so your phone does work?! we love the replies lolz aka none. #finalfive 🖤 https://t.co/uTxvEoKT8Q — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 8, 2017

Although Gabby hasn’t responded and none of the other Final Five members have responded, Laurie Hernandez, 16, did “like” Simone’s tweet. So what the heck is going on? Could there seriously be drama going down between the Final Five? We sure hope not!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time there were rumors of a feud between Gabby and Simone. During the 2016 summer Olympics, Gabby was caught with a salty expression watching Simone slay in the all-around competition. While the rest of the Final Five were jumping in the air and cheering Simone on, Gabby stayed put in her seat and it was all caught on video. Not cool!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think there’s beef between Simone and Gabby, or do you think they are just joking around? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.