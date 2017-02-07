Soulja Boy About To Become A Father ‘Soon?’ See Shocking Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Whoa — talk about a baby bombshell! Soulja Boy completely shocked fans on Feb. 7 when he shared a sonogram pic on Instagram, claiming that the baby pictured is HIS child! Huh? Even crazier, the rapper said he’s going to be “a father soon” — are you buying it? Here’s what we know.

Soulja Boy, 26, admitted via Instagram on Feb. 7 that’s he’s “going to be a father,” but can we trust him? If the news is true, we’re SO happy for the rapper, but we can’t be sure this isn’t another hoax. After all, back in 2015, Soulja Boy ALSO told fans he was expecting a child…and here we are over a year later with no sign of any kid. This time around, Soulja Boy made his announcement by posting a sonogram photo and captioning it, “I’m going to be a father soon. 🙏🏾.”

I'm going to be a father soon. 🙏🏾 A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:14am PST

A possible problem with the photo though is that while the pic says “12 weeks,” the baby in the photo appears to be older than 12 weeks. Fans caught on to the same slip-up. “My 12 week sonogram was not that big. He’s lying,” one commenter wrote next to the snapshot. Another said, “That’s exactly what I was thinking. That picture looks a little older than 12 weeks.” Looks like they’ve called your bluff, Soulja Boy!

The first time Soulja Boy falsely cried “baby,” the artist took to Twitter to share the news. “It’s a boy. My son coming soon. Finally,” he tweeted in August 2015. The post was later deleted. And in September 2016, he posted something similar, saying, “My son will be born soon. Nothing else matters.”

The real question though, is who is his alleged baby mama? After all, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star isn’t currently dating anyone that we know of after he and Nia Riley broke up this past August. And after their vicious feud, we don’t think they’ll EVER reconcile. Don’t forget, the rapper even threatened to kill Nia and her alleged new boyfriend Skrill Dilly. “Hey dude, f— you and f— Nia Riley. Stop playing with me ‘for some shooters be outside your house. Kill you b—- a– n—-, stop playing with me,” he said on YouTube. Yikes — that’s not the kind of attitude you want a new father to have!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Soulja Boy is just messing with us? Or is he ACTUALLY about to be a dad?

