Gigi Hadid: Fans Slam Her For Being Racist After Posting Buddha Cookie Imitation Video

Unfortunately, Gigi Hadid has seriously upset some fans on Twitter after she was caught on video mocking a Buddha cookie with her friends. See the video and decide for yourself if what Gigi did was racist or not.

Gigi Hadid, 21, has done the worst possible thing a celebrity can do these days — she’s pissed off Twitter users. In a video that was allegedly posted on her 20-year-old sister Bella‘s Instagram story, Gigi can be seen giggling over a cookie with an unidentified brunette. A moment later Gigi picks up the cookie, which has a Buddha face on it, and squints her eyes to mock the cookie’s expression. This upset tons of people, with many of them claiming that the move was racist against Asians. Yikes.

Once fans saw the video of Gigi mocking the Buddha cookie they were instantly outraged — which they shared on Twitter:

Gigi's first reaction to seeing the cookie was to mock it's eyes as a "joke," if that isn't racist then idk what to tell you lmao. — han (@okayaimh) February 6, 2017

"gigi was joking so its not offensive"

but what was there to joke about? the fact that she was joking is the reason why its offensive dummy — z (@zainzayns) February 5, 2017

Gigi literally mocked that buddha cookie by squinting her eyes to be "asian" Thats now funny and its disrespectful — 菊花 (@zelocream) February 5, 2017

Gigi mocking Asians is offensive af. I've been laughed at for having small eyes when I was a kid just like she mocked the Asian features — lisa (@frmtion) February 5, 2017

There were even a few angry fans that pointed out Gigi’s boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 24, is Asian:

How is Gigi hadid dating an Asian man and making racist jokes about Asians tho……..???? — Not Rina♕ (@notrinap) February 6, 2017

Gigi is a hypocrite for making fun of Asian people yet her bf Zayn is part Asian so in a way she's mocking him too — LARRYISREALBITCH (@BridgetHoran41) February 5, 2017

Gigi has yet to respond to the backlash, though HollywoodLife.com has reached out to her reps for comment. For now the supermodel is busy with her big Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in Los Angeles, California on February 8th. Hopefully that will get her fans excited once again!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think what Gigi did was racist, or do you think the internet is overreacting? Comment below to let us know.