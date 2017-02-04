Courtesy of Instagram

Has T.I. given up on his marriage to Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris?!? The legendary hip hop artist was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady on Feb. 3 at the NFL Network Media Party ahead of the Super Bowl. Does this mean he’s ready to let Tiny go? Get the details here!

T.I., 36, was spotted walking down the red carpet at the NFL Network Media Party on Feb, 3 with a woman who was NOT his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. Seems T.I. is trying to push his messy divorce with Tiny out of his mind and focus on having some real fun ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. But does that mean he’s finally moved on from his wife of six years after reports that he’s been doing everything he can to try and fight for her? Is this woman with the gorgeous black curls and striking white dress his new girlfriend?

The “Whatever You Like” singer appears to still want to patch things up with his wife, as he reportedly sent her a “sexually graphic” note and a bottle of Crowne Royal recently to cheer her up (interesting choices, we know). He was also reportedly hoping to take Tiny and their two sons — Major Philant Harris, 8, and Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, 12 — to the Super Bowl to try and bring the whole family back together. A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the singer even made a promise to the little boys that he and Tiny “weren’t leaving each other and that he’d never upset her.”

But now that he’s got another beautiful woman on his arm on the red carpet, he could be sending the wrong message to Tiny. Is she really going to believe he wants to make things work if he’s out and about flaunting a mystery lady? We hope T.I. knows what he’s doing!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will get back together? Do you think he’s moved on? Give us all your thoughts below!

