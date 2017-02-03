Tarek El Moussa Convinced Ex Christina & Gary Anderson Were Dating Before Split

Courtesy of Instagram

How painful! Tarek El Moussa is feeling so hurt and betrayed that his estranged wife Christina has moved on with family contractor Gary Anderson. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details that he’s sure something was going on between them before the couple’s big split.

Things are getting super tense between Tarek, 35, and Christina El Moussa, 33, now that she’s made things official with the family’s former contractor Gary Anderson. He was close to the couple for so many years that it has Tarek wondering exactly when the two started heating things up. “Tarek is shocked and betrayed that his ex Christina is in an ongoing relationship with Gary, someone Tarek trusted. Tarek can’t stop wondering how long the affair has been going on for and if Gary had been hooking up while Christina while she was still married to Tarek,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

Oh my goodness, it has to be so heartbreaking to watch the woman he cherished and the mother of his kids finding love with someone he once thought of as a friend. “The last thing Tarek wants now is for Gary to start acting like a father to Tarek and Christina‘s children. Furthermore, Tarek is disappointed and refuses to do anymore business with backstabbing Gary,” our insider adds. “Tarek simply no longer trusts the guy.”

The Flip or Flop couple split back in May 2016, but didn’t tell anyone until their bombshell Dec. public announcement. By that point Christina had reportedly started seeing Gary, and Tarek had an alleged fling with the family’s former nanny Alyssa Logan, 23. Gary was there to comfort Christina when she had an epic blowout with Tarek, where he took off into the hills near their home with a shotgun May 23 and police were called. The pretty blonde was left shaken and crying over the drama and it probably helped bring her closer to Gary. Tarek sadly pulled the plug on their marriage for good with an Jan. 2017 divorce filing.

Christina finally made her relationship public Feb. 1 by strolling arm-in-arm with Gary through the streets near his Yorba Linda home. Two can play at that game though, as Tarek went on a romantic date with a mystery blonde in Newport Beach, CA Feb. 2, having a seaside dinner and a scenic drive in his Lamborghini. Now that they’re both seeing other people, maybe it will make their bitter divorce battle a little less contentious.

