Jessica Mulroney: 5 Things to Know About Meghan Markle’s Stylist BFF Attending Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle is going to have one important woman by her side during the royal wedding: Jessica Mulroney! Learn more about her BFF and her role during the special day!

1. Meghan and Jessica have been friends since 2011, when she moved to Toronto to film Suits. Jessica Mulroney is a famous and influential Canadian stylist who dressed Meghan Markle on the Suits set. They soon became inseparable, reportedly bonding over their love for yoga. They’re so close, in fact, that Jessica was only one of three guests who got to join Meghan and Prince Harry in the royal box at the Invictus Games! The others, by the way, were Meghan’s mom Doria, and Harry’s friend Markus Anderson. Jessica was reportedly the first person Meghan told about her relationship with Harry.

2. She’s a celebrity stylist, PR expert and wedding planner. She’s perhaps best known for being the stylist for Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She’s also the co-founder of the Shoebox Project, a non-profit organizations that collects personal items, like toiletries and beauty products, for women in crisis.

3. She’s considered Meghan’s “unofficial wedding planner.” Jessica’s got plenty of experience with weddings, which is one of the reasons why she’s allegedly considered Meghan’s “unofficial” planner. Jessica is a bridal consultant at the Canadian branch of Kleinfeld’s, the elite wedding dress shop featured on Say Yes to the Dress and picked Rachel’s wedding gown on Suits. Jessica reportedly helped Meghan pick her gown, and flew out to London in January to help her with fittings.

“She is Meghan’s best friend and the person Meghan trusts with helping to plan every detail,” s source told Vanity Fair in April. “She’s the one helping Meghan to make all the key decisions. They are on the phone daily discussing every element of the wedding, from the dress to the flowers to the canapés and the photography. Meghan is very dependent on Jessica and Jessica has been totally indispensable. She’s helped Meghan and Harry with so much already.”

4. Her three children are in Meghan’s wedding party. While Jessica is Meghan’s best friend, she’s not serving as her matron of honor. Meghan reportedly didn’t want to choose between her friends, so she opted to only have kids in her wedding party. That includes bridesmaid Ivy, 4, and 7-year-old twins Brian and John.

5. She’s Canadian “royalty” herself. Jessica is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.