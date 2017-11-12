18 Sexiest MTV EMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Taylor Swift & More

The stars love to take fashion risks on the MTV EMAs red carpet. From Taylor Swift’s glamorous sheer gown to Iggy Azalea’s black dress with a seriously high slit, these are the sexiest dresses we’ve ever seen at the EMAs!

Just like the MTV VMAs, the EMAs are always full of show-stopping red carpet looks. The celebrities love to bring their fashion A-game and show some skin on the red carpet. Taylor Swift, 27, who dropped her latest album Reputation on Nov. 10, dazzled at the 2012 EMAs in a white and silver see-through gown! The dress was definitely one of Taylor’s more daring looks at the time. The gown was super sexy with the sheer diamond-shaped sections!

But Taylor’s EMAs dress is just one of many sexy looks at the awards show. Iggy Azalea, 27, also turned heads at the 2013 EMAs in a revealing black dress with a dangerously high slit. Unfortunately, Iggy accidentally flashed her crotch to the cameras while walking the red carpet. She brushed off the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, though! She still totally worked the sexy gown!

Heidi Klum, 44, stunned at the 2012 show in a super hot get-up. The America’s Got Talent star and model made jaws hit the floor in a blue and gold gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Heidi rocked the sexy gown like the queen she is.

A few years later, Hailey Baldwin, 20, turned up the heat in a plunging mini dress with cutouts. The model showed off some serious cleavage and those long legs! Nina Dobrev, 28, who is always a red carpet favorite, looked gorgeous in a lavender gown at the 2016 EMAs. She can do no wrong fashion wise! Check out the rest of sexiest EMAs fashion in our gallery now!

