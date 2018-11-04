Hailee Steinfeld Dazzles At The 2018 EMAs: See A Round-Up Of Her Looks From Hosting The Night

2018 EMAs host Hailee Steinfeld whipped out a number of gorgeous looks at this year’s show! See all of her outfits from the night here.

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards are upon us! This year’s star-studded show is hosted by none other than Hailee Steinfeld, 21. In addition to her charisma, Hailee is bringing some FLAWLESS fashion looks to the event. We’re taking a look at her best looks throughout the night right here!

For her first look of the night, Hailee wore a dress on the carpet that made our sequin dreams come true. All eyes were on Hailee as she arrived in a silver iridescent dress, that was completely covered in sequins. The strapless dress featured a large bow in front, and she paired the look with sparkling silver heels as well. Hailee is clearly not afraid to take style risks!

For her next look of the night, Hailee kept on shining in a glittering silver mini dress, as she opened the show. Her one-shouldered look featured ruffles across the front, and it was the perfect way to introduce the night’s first performer, Panic! at the Disco, who’s set included a glitter-filled galactic backdrop.

The 2018 EMAs are shaping up to be the best yet, and not just because of Hailee’s hosting skills. There are TONS of A-lister celebrities in attendance at the 2018 show! In addition to a performance from 2018 Global Icon honoree Janet Jackson, stars such as Nicki Minaj, Halsey, Alessia Cara, Marshmello, Bastille, Anne-Marie, and Jack & Jack were included in the 2018 lineup! Be sure to check out all of Hailee’s gorgeous looks from the night in the gallery above!