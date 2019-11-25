Dua Lipa Gushes Over Anwar Hadid At AMAs: He’s So ‘Handsome’

Dua Lipa wasn’t shy to introduce her ‘date,’ Anwar Hadid, at the 2019 American Music Awards. The event also served as their red carpet debut as a couple!

Dua Lipa, 24, had more than kind words to say about model Anwar Hadid, 20, at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. “My date is my boyfriend,” Dua gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Her plus-one choice was extra important, since this marked Dua and Anwar’s red carpet debut as a couple after first sparking dating rumors in July! Dua then had a (rhetorical) question for the reporter: “He’s so handsome, right?” Anwar shares Yolanda, Gigi and Bella’s genes, so that question didn’t need an answer.

Meanwhile, Anwar showed his affection for Dua with his lips. The couple passionately kissed one another on the red carpet, as you can see below! This is just stating the obvious, but these two really do look good together. Dua looked like the princess of pop in a hot pink satin gown with a black suede bow to accentuate her waist, while Anwar juxtaposed her bubblegum vibes in an Iron Maiden tee, slim-fit blazer and black jeans. It was a classic ballerina and “sk8er boi” moment, as Avril Lavigne would say.

Dua later did an outfit change into a hot red strappy bodysuit to perform her new track, “Don’t Start Now,” inside the award show venue! Anwar played cheerleader from the sidelines, and even captured his boo’s sizzling performance on his Instagram Story.

Dua and Anwar made another kind of debut when they stepped out for New York Fashion Week in September. For their Fashion Week debut, the lovers showed their support at the Marc Jacobs Spring Summer 2020 show, which Anwar’s big sister Gigi walked! We have been shipping this couple ever since they were first pictured kissing at the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London this past July.