Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa Make Their NYFW Couple Debut At Bella & Gigi’s Marc Jacobs Show

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa just made their relationship NYFW official, wearing outfits that screamed puppy love with heart-shaped accessories and cutesy animal prints! Even Gigi gave the big sister thumbs-up to this united front.

Dua Lipa, 24, no longer has to sing her breakup anthem “New Rules.” She’s got a new beau she’s allowed to pick up the phone for and attend Fashion Weeks with — model Anwar Hadid, 20! They made their New York Fashion Week debut as a couple for Marc Jacobs’ Spring Sumer 2020 show on Sept. 11. Since they had front row seats, they did it in style. As what could’ve been interpreted as a wink to the romantic milestone, the duo subtly matched in pops of yellow, heart-shaped jewelry (Anwar’s said “Kiss Me”) and tops depicting fluffy cartoon animals (a sweet lamb for Anwar, and a playful pup on Dua).

Anwar added edge to his otherwise adorable sweater with a pair of yellow checked pants decorated with Katakana characters, while Dua matured her outfit with white pumps and a scalloped skirt in a daffodil shade, suitable for tea time at Kensington Palace. As you can infer from the theme of this couple’s outfit, this blossoming romance (which has yet to be labeled) is young, sweet and still fresh enough to be wearing coordinating outfits.

Even Gigi Hadid, 24, couldn’t help but notice how cute Anwar and Dua are together. “Kk love these 2 so much 😢😢,” Anwar’s older sister wrote over a picture of the two getting cozy at the Marc Jacobs show on her Instagram Story. Gigi had walked in the show, along with Anwar’s other sister, Bella Hadid, 22! Can we count this as Anwar taking Dua to meet the family? It’s no surprise that Gigi’s Team Dua, since the supermodel attended the Amazon Prime concert that Dua performed at on July 11.

Dua and Anwar didn’t limit their PDA to the runway event, because they were still seen hand-in-hand while strolling in New York City, as you can see above! Anwar and Dua sparked romance rumors in July, when they were photographed mid-smooch at the British Summer Time Hyde Park in London. That was followed by an even more passionate makeout session in Malibu waters on Aug. 23, which was only a day after they celebrated Dua’s 24th birthday with friends!