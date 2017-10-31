Where Are The Stars Of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Now? See Max, Dani & More Today

Every year you sit down and watch ‘Hocus Pocus’ on repeat until October’s over, but do you ever wonder where the cast is these days? HollywoodLife.com is here to let you know!

Hocus Pocus might just be one of the best Halloween movies ever made, and chances are you’ve seen it more than once. Maybe even more than a dozen times, right? Believe it or not, the movie was released on July 16, 1993, which is over 20 years ago. Crazy, right? So where the heck are Max, Dani, Binx and the Sanderson sisters 14 years since they graced movie screens together? They’re still around, and HollywoodLife.com can tell you exactly what they’re all up to!

Let’s start with the most obvious of the Hocus Pocus stars: the Sanderson sisters. Portrayed by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s no secret that all three actresses are more or less household names in 2017. Bette is currently starring in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway in New York City, while Kathy has been on Veep, Graves, Elementary and Younger. Sarah went on to achieve international fame as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City, and now she is one of the stars of HBO’s Divorce.

You’ll be happy to know that almost all of the Hocus Pocus cast appears to still be acting, which the exception of Max, who was portrayed by Omri Katz. According to Omri’s Instagram, he’s living his best life surfing and traveling the world. Hopefully he isn’t lighting any black flame candles along the way! Sadly, Garry Marshall, the man dressed as the devil that the Sanderson sisters believed was the real deal in the family film, passed away in July 2016. Find out where Allison, Jenny, Dani and more of the Hocus Pocus stars are today by clicking through our gallery!

