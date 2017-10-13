Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden & More Couples Who Love Halloween-Themed Dates

These celeb couples aren’t afraid to get spooked! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just hit up Halloween Horror Nights in LA, where they braved the goons and the goblins! See photos of more couples here!

Celebrities are just like us — They love to get the sh-t scared out of them, as they prepare for Halloween! And, what better way to scream your head off than a man with a chainsaw running after you? That’s what part of Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd‘s date night consisted of on Oct. 12, when they attended Universal’s wildly popular, Halloween Horror Nights with friends. Lucky for all of us, fans caught the pair on video, aka Universal’s epic “scare cam.” Go inside their spooky night out, below, and check out more photos of star couples who love Halloween-themed dates in our above gallery!

While we have yet to see a bunch of Hollywood’s cutest celeb couples take on frightening attractions this season, we’ve decided to take a look back through the years. In 2016, Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, hit up Knott’s Scary Farm Black Carpet event in Bueno Park. The pair dressed in vampire-esque attire for their scary night out and we were obsessed. And, Vanessa’s best friend, Ashley Tisdale, attended Universal’s Halloween Horror nights with her beau, Christopher French in 2015. They posed for a photo with another couple, as a frightening character stood behind them.

VIDEO: Selena & Abel spotted at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in California last night! – October 12, 2017 #GU pic.twitter.com/Pk3XxXNJBV — Selena Gomez News (@MyLifeIsSelG) October 13, 2017

Then, there’s the couples who didn’t last, but their spooky photos have. Also in 2015, Kylie Jenner and Tyga hit up Horror Nights for some frightening fun. The former couple posed for multiple photos with the attraction’s characters and they were too good! Former lovers turned foes, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran once attended the popular attraction where they strapped in for a Halloween ride. And, they screamed their heads off, which you can see in our above gallery!

