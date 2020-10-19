Watch
Kim Kardashian’s Kids Scream As She Takes Them To Tour Spooky Halloween Decorations — Watch

The West kids had a fright-filled night when mom Kim Kardashian took them to check out Nights of the Jack, a Halloween experience in California.

Kim Kardashian and her family are getting in the Halloween spirit! Kim took her kids to Nights of the Jack on Oct. 18. Due to protocols put in place amidst the coronavirus, the event was put on as a drive-thru this year, and the family rode slowly through the park of Halloween decorations. Kim posted several videos to her Instagram Story of the trip, and narrated what was going on in the background.

Meanwhile, the kids could be heard screaming as they passed some of the spooky decorations. “Whoa, those are so cool!” North West, 7, said in the background of one video. The car drove by a creepy house, dozens of jack-o-lanterns with unique carvings, a giant spider web, and much more. While the kids definitely shrieked a few times as they made their way through the park, they definitely seemed to be having a great time on the tour.

Every year, the entire KarJenner family goes all out for Halloween. The Kardashian sisters are known for taking it to the next level with their costumes, and they’ve gotten in on the fun with their kids, as well. In 2019, Kim dressed her entire family up as Flintstones characters for a photo session. One year, she also twinned with North and Saint West in Aladdin costumes.

So far, in 2020, both Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have shown off the Halloween decorations at their mansions. Kylie also teased the costumes that she, daughter, Stormi Webster, 2, and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, are going to wear for the holiday this year. “You’re gonna be the purple Minion and me and daddy are going to be yellow Minions,” Kylie told Stormi in a recent YouTube video.

The rest of the family members have yet to reveal their 2020 Halloween costumes. Of course, every year, they often dress up in multiple different looks for various photo shoots, so it may not be long before we start seeing some of the outfits. We can’t wait!