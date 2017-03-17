Niall Horan, Katy Perry & More Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Irish

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Niall Horan, Katy Perry and several other stars of Irish descent always celebrate the annual holiday in style, wearing their favorite shades of green to pay homage to their homeland. Check out our gallery full of Irish A-listers!

Colin Farrell, 40, calls Dublin, Ireland home and he’s got the dreamy accent to match. Some fans definitely wouldn’t mind kissing this heartthrob for good luck! Olivia Wilde, 33, has dual citizenship in the US and Ireland. The Drinking Buddies actress chose her stage name “Wilde” after being inspired by Irish author Oscar Wilde and she always celebrates the holiday! One of our favorite Dublin natives is Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 39, the actor best known for his Golden Globe-winning role as King Henry VIII in The Tudors. We can’t forget those bright blue eyes!

Matthew McConaughey, 47, is also of Irish descent, as his mother’s family hails from the Cavan area. On top of that, his father even had Irish roots, so we love catching any pics of his gorgeous brood celebrating the special day. Even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, 35, “has Irish ancestry.” She had a blast during last year’s festivities, rocking a bright green hat!

Katy Perry, 32, always proves that she’s proud of her ancestry! Her great-great-grandmother was from County Galway, Ireland, so the singer often gets in the spirit when the holiday rolls around. Mandy Moore, 32, Pierce Brosnan, 63, and Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan, 34, are also of Irish descent! We love how several sizzling A-listers go all out for the occasion!

