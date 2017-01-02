Hannah Lee Fowler: 5 Things To Know About Sam Hunt’s Fiancee

Courtesy of Instagram

Sam Hunt is off the market, ladies! The country superstar’s fiancee, Hannah Lee Fowler, is incredibly private, but we’ve rounded up everything we know so you can get to know her better right here!

1. She inspired Sam’s first studio album

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler’s relationship is nothing new. In fact, his 2014 album, Montevallo, was not only inspired by her…but it was named after her hometown, Montevallo, Alabama. However, the album was clearly written during a much different time in the pair’s romance, as it’s mostly full of sad breakup songs like “Make You Miss Me” and “Breakup In A Small Town.”

2. She gave her approval before he released the songs

Even though the two probably weren’t on the best terms when he put the album out, he made sure to get her advice before putting the songs out to the world. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about the songs and asking, ‘What do you think about this?'” he revealed to Billboard in 2015. “Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience.”

3. She studied nursing

Hannah graduated from Evangel Christian School in 2006 and then reportedly went to nursing school.

4. She comes from a BIG family

Hannah reportedly has three sisters, Sarah, Rebekah and Elizabeth, as well as two brothers named Joshua and Daniel.

5. She and Sam rekindled in 2016

It’s unclear exactly when Hannah and Sam got back together, however, it seems to have happened at some point during the spring or summer of 2016. He first started posting photos and videos of her to social media again in August, and then they were photographed vacationing together in Hawaii at the beginning of September. They confirmed their engagement on Jan. 3, 2016.

