Who knew Santa could be so sexy!? For years, celebrities have been channeling the Christmas giant for holiday parties (or just for fun!), and we’ve rounded up some of the hottest of them all. From Kendall Jenner to Bella Thorne to Ariel Winter and more, check out the sexiest celebrity Santa costumes here!

Most Santa Claus’ are big guys with head-to-toe red and white garb, big white beards, glasses and a hat, but these stars have proven there’s plenty of other ways to channel St. Nick! Take Ariel Winter, for example — her Santa costume for a holiday party was nothing but a red coat with fur white lining. The ensemble fell just enough to barely cover her butt cheeks, and she made sure to pose for photos in the outfit with her backside to the camera. Damn!

And how about Bella Thorne’s holiday look!? She wore a super short red and white dress with thigh-high stockings to match, and paired the look with sexy red gloves and pointed red heels. Of course, she also added a pop of red lipstick to complete her Christmas-wear!

At least those girls had the red and white theme going on, though: When Kendall Jenner, 21, channeled Santa in LOVE magazine’s Advent Calendar, she wore nothing but lacy black lingerie and thigh high stockings — her only nod to the fictional holiday character was a Santa hat! Ariana Grande’s look at the 2014 Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles was also an interesting take on Santa, as her sequined, two-piece red ensemble could’ve been worn at any show — she just added furry, white bracelets to get with the Christmas theme.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more when they dressed as the sexiest Santas ever during Christmastime!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb do you think pulled off their Santa costume the best?!

