TikTok Just Found An Amazon Dupe For The Viral Aritzia Base Crew Socks

Image Credit: Liudmila/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Aritzia Base Crew Socks have gone viral, but luckily TikTok just showed us a super affordable dupe we need to have. Now you can get the same cool look for as low as $7 with these cushioned Amazon socks. The No Nonsense Soft & Breathable Cushioned Mini Crew Socks have TikTokers feeling like “That girl” – and it’s time you feel like her too.

No Nonsense Soft & Breathable Cushioned Mini Crew Socks – Buy It On Amazon

The details are what completes a look, so wearing the right socks is important. The No Nonsense Mini Crew Socks will add the perfect touch and coziness to all your outfit plans. Made of 74% cotton, 23% nylon, 2% spandex and 1% polyester, the material of these socks is what makes them look so good. Thick, but breathable, they give you the high-quality look without making you overspend. We all know comfort is also important, and thanks to the high amount of cotton your feet can easily breathe. The spandex and nylon help give these socks the ultimate stretch. Stopping at the perfect height, these socks show just the right amount of skin.

Easily upgrade every look in your closet with these $10 socks. Throw on your favorite biker shorts, and a comfy tank or crew neck t-shirt. Maybe you just want to pair these socks with your favorite sneakers and voila – you’ve got an effortless look.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

These Amazon dupes also go perfectly with dresses. For a sporty chic look, pair a mini dress with a fun purse, then add these socks and your favorite tennis shoes. Whether you’re heading out to lunch, a baseball game or out to run errands, these socks can upgrade your look.

Available in black and white, these socks are a must-have. We’re scoring both pairs so can upgrade every look in our wardrobe.

Get the comfort and style you deserve with these No Nonsense Soft & Breathable Cushioned Mini Crew Socks. Move fast because these popular socks are only $10 and probably won’t stay in stock very long.