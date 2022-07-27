Taylor Swift Celebrated Bestie Selena Gomez’s Birthday In The Dress That’s Everywhere Right Now

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling all Swifties: You may want to check this out. Taylor Swift was recently spotted in an Instagram post with longtime bestie Selena Gomez. The two were celebrating the major milestone that is Selena’s 30th birthday. We love seeing the besties together and it gave us all the girl power friendship vibes we could ever want, but there was something else about the photo that made it really special – Taylor’s dress.

Selena was stunning, of course, wearing a pleated Gucci dress with a hefty price tag. Although we loved the birthday girl’s outfit, Taylor’s dress is a little more up our alley (and in our price range).

We love a fun, flirty patterned dress, and that patchwork print midi dress is very eye-catching and unique. We found a similar dress so you can take this look and create your own spin on it

This dress is like a cross between boho and cottage core. We love the flowy, ruffled boho look, at the same time we appreciate the puffed sleeves and square neckline we often see in cottage core fits. What makes it a true patchwork style is the variety of floral patterns seen on the dress. No matter what color scheme you go for, each dress features different floral patterns that are unique, yet go together effortlessly.

Midi dresses are in. This style of dress has become a summer style staple. It gives a modest look and is super comfortable thanks to its flowiness. It gives us a vintage vibe while having an overall modern look. Truly the best of both worlds.

You can rock this dress, like Swift did, at a birthday celebration, an afternoon brunch, or a trip to the farmer’s market. Take it with you on vacation to give all the boho beach vibes. You can take a casual approach and wear your favorite sandals or dress it up a notch and rock a pair of heels or wedges. However you decide to wear this dress, you can easily make the look your own.

Taylor Swift is known for a lot of things from her musical talent to her strong sense of style. With all the growth we’ve seen from the singer over the years, her evolving fashion sense has been one of the most fun to watch. Take a page from Taylor’s (song)book and snag this gorgeous patchwork dress. Oh, and happy belated to Selena!