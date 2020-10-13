Turn Every TV In Your House Into A Smart TV For Less Than $30 On Amazon Prime Day

Dreaming of a house filled with smart TVs, but afraid you can’t afford it? This Amazon Prime Day deal will make that dream a reality

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart TVs have become the hottest thing every household must have. Stream internet channels, live entertainment, and choose from basically any TV show or movie and more with this incredible invention. Wish that you could transform all of your house’s TVs into a smart TV for cheap? That just might be possible with this red hot deal on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player that’s available now on Amazon Prime Day for under $30! Access everything this special day has to offer by signing up to be an Amazon Prime Member.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping day that you just can’t miss out on. From hundreds of entertainment deals including Apple products, to endless fashion bargains from the most popular designers, you’ll be doing yourself a big favor by taking full advantage of the incredible day. This year’s deals include this unbeatable price of just $27 on the Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player, which makes it possible for every single one of your televisions to turn into a smart TV. Don’t believe us? Here’s how it works:

With built-in WiFi, all you have to do is plug in the Roku with the included high speed HDMI Cable, simply connect to the internet, and start streaming all your favorites. Choose from endless movies and TV series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and more. You can even explore alternatives to cable channels by using Sling, an application that serves live news, sports and more in real time. Thanks to the HD, 4K and HDR streaming options, you’ll enjoy your favorite entertainment in a crystal-clear picture, with incredible clarity. The Roku’s remote couldn’t be more straightforward, too, making it easy to navigate through options, go back to the main menu, and even get to your favorite channels with the convenient shortcut buttons right on the remote.

For just $27, this media player lets you stream what you love while also cutting your cable bills in half! Why pay for TV services when you can use this Roku Premiere Player to get any movie you’re in the mood for, whenever you want, and on any of your televisions in your home? Ditch paying for TV – make your household that much more enjoyable with this media player, but hurry up! This deal won’t last long, so make sure you get it while it’s hot and available on Amazon Prime Day.