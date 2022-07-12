This Prime Day Deal Has Makeup Gurus Saying ’10/10 My Favorite Palette I Own’

Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Adobe

Nothing completes a makeup look like gorgeous eyeshadow, but it can take a lot of work. If you’re tired of using multiple palettes to achieve your perfect look, you need the Nyx Ultimate Shadow Palette. This palette has every color you need in one palette, which will make getting ready to serve summertime looks so much easier.

Nyx Ultimate Shadow Palette: $10.42 / 42% off (Orig. $18) – Buy it on Amazon

Take advantage of this Prime Day Deal and save more than 40% on your purchase. Find out why one Amazon shopper says this palette is “worth every penny.”

This eyeshadow palette features 16 highly pigmented eyeshadows. Use your favorite brush and watch it effortlessly glide onto your eyelids. From matte to sleek satin finishes and shimmering metallics, these ultra-creamy and blendable colors are sure to make your eyes pop.

Get the neutral set for everyday and casual looks, the bright for bold striking eyes or the Festival Edition for your next music fest. This palette’s eight available combinations allow you to get pro-level looks with a vivid variety of deeply pigmented eyeshadows. With these Prime Day savings, you can get one of each.

Amazon shoppers like this one agree that this palette is absolutely worth it: “10/10 my favorite palette I own … It blends beautifully, and a little goes a long way.” Plus, this product is cruelty-free and PETA-certified, letting you use the Nyx Ultimate Eyeshadow Palette without worry.

From daytime casualness to nighttime glam, complete your summertime look with the Nyx Ultimate Shadow Palette. It’s the one eyeshadow palette you need with all the colors you want in one convenient place. Snag it now while you can take advantage of Prime Day savings and take more than 40% off your purchase on Amazon – a small price to pay for big-time glam.