Michelle Obama, JLo, Dua Lipa & More Stars Can’t Stop Wearing Denim Dresses & You Can Shop One Under $40

Fall is around the corner and denim is always a fashion staple for the chillier months. Trends come and go, but something we know that will always stick is denim. You can never go wrong with a new pair of jeans, a denim dress or shorts since they’ll always have an occasion. Even some of our favorite celebs have been rocking the all-jean fits, like Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, and Dua Lipa, and we found the perfect denim dress to add to your wardrobe without having to break the bank.

Michelle Obama was looking as fashionable as ever at the US Open in her denim dress and cropped black cardigan. This is definitely an inspiration for your next fall outfit, since what’s a better combo — denim and cardigans! As for JLo, she was sporting a denim long-sleeve Valentino dress, which you can see here — a style that is very similar to the Amazon option. As you can see on the actress, the style is the perfect combination of casual and chic.

For the Amazon dress option, this item can easily become your favorite fall staple. You can dress it up with boots and jewelry (just like JLo did), or you can keep it casual with a pair of sneakers and a baseball cap. You can even throw it over a bathing suit on the beach and use it as a cover-up!

It provides plenty of coverage and is super lightweight and comfortable. The button-up style gives the dress so much versatility — since you can decide to leave it closed as a dress, or open it up to pair it with a white tee and pants.