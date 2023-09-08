Megan Fox Reveals New Fiery Red Hair & You Can Shop the $19 Dye

Megan Fox is looking as hot as ever with her new blazing red hair. You can shop the same dye her hairstylist used for less than $20.

Who doesn’t love a good hair change? Megan Fox is not new to taking fashion risks, but her latest endeavor has shocked fans and everyone is loving it. Dimitris Giannetos, the Transformers alum’s hairstylist — who also does the hair of many other A-list celebs including Gigi Hadid, Adrianna Lima, Kourtney Kardashian, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — shared Megan’s drastic transformation on his Instagram. To achieve her blazing red shade, Dimitris used Lime Crime Semi-Permanent Hair Dye in shades Flaming Red and Valentine.

Megan is making the ultimate statement with a blinding shade of red, which definitely matches her fiery personality. Not only was the color an extreme change, but she also chopped off some inches, leaving her with a chic bob. Dimitris is calling the new shade “Red Velvet” and we are obsessed. Who wouldn’t want to recreate the delicious cupcake flavor?

We won’t be surprised if everyone starts mimicking Megan’s new style, since she looks that good. Although her signature long dark locks are always a staple, we love a celeb risk just like this one. Best of all, this switch-up is not hard to recreate, as you can purchase the same dye that Dimitris used on Megan on Amazon for quite a steal.

If you’re looking to spice up your look, this is the perfect way to test the waters. The Amazon dye is DIY-friendly and easy to use in the comfort of your own home, and even better, there is also a sweet vanilla scent in the product. If you’re interested but don’t want to make any rash decisions, don’t you worry, since the dye is only semi-permanent. Channel your inner Megan Fox and get ready for fall with this trendy and hot shade.

