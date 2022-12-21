Megan Fox Rocked A Plunging Floral Corset & You Can Shop It On Clearance For Under $40

Megan Fox looked fabulous in a plunging floral corset top with a tiny sequin mini skirt & you can shop her exact top on clearance for under $40.

December 21, 2022 1:54PM EST
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while out in LA with Machine Gun Kelly on Dec. 19. The 36-year-old looked stunning when she wore an incredibly plunging floral corset top and the best part is – her top is currently on clearance for less than $35.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan wore the WeWoreWhat Print Corset Crop Top that had a plunging square neck, putting her ample cleavage on full display. The green and pink pastel corset is currently on sale for just $34.99, which is a steal considering it retails for $59.

Megan styled her fun Y2K-inspired outfit with a super short, silver sequin Danielle Guizo Low Rise Paillette Skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. On top of her shirt, she wore a fitted baby pink fuzzy sweater with a feather collar and feather sleeves. She topped her look off with a pair of pale pink peep-toe platform mules and a fuzzy pink Blumarine Faux-Fur Detail Tote Bag.

Megan is constantly surprising us with her fun outfits and aside from this retro look, she recently wore a double denim ensemble to Jimmy Kimmel Live. The actress rocked a pair of dark blue Givenchy High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans that were covered in rips on the front. She styled her jeans with a strapless silver peplum top with a low-cut neckline and threw on a baggy denim jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of metallic silver platform heels and gorgeous glam.

