Jennifer Lopez Uses This Hair Product to Perfect her Glamorous Red Carpet Blowout

Chris Appleton is a celebrity hairstylist who is responsible for several iconic looks on Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and more. He is a big supporter of the haircare brand ColorWow and specifically loves the COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. Chris was responsible for J.Lo’s gorgeous voluminous waves during the Venice Film Festival and gave his followers a sneak peek of the products he used. “Prep with @colorwowhair dream coat throughout the ends and @colorwowhair xlarge volume foam on the roots,” he wrote in an Instagram post. If you’re looking for a flawless blowout, this is a must-have purchase.

Chris calls this spray his ultimate ‘holy grail’ since it can transform your entire blowout. “You guys know this is my favorite product. It’s an amazing product that transforms the texture of hair, keeps out humidity, and really does give you that mirror-like radiance,” he said in a hair tutorial to achieve the viral glass hair trend. There are so many unique benefits to this hair product — it’s a heat-protectant, super lightweight and nongreasy, and even lasts 3 to 4 shampoos — so you don’t even need to use it every time you wash your hair. It eliminates all frizz because there are heat-activated polymers in the anti-humidity treatment to block out all moisture. Your hair will look glossy, smooth, and as soft as can be.

Chris and J.Lo aren’t the only fans of the product — there are over 70,000 reviews on Amazon. “This Wow is WOW!!!,” a reviewer shared. “I was literally floored by the results! My hair was soft, felt like silk, was SUPER smooth and INSANELY shiny!!!!”