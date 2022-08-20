You Need This Summer Staple Inspired By JLo

Image Credit: Alexander Image / Adobe Stock

The summer season is in full swing, and there’s still a month or more left to serve up seasonal fashion statements. Newlywed Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted with hubby Ben Affleck wearing a simple and chic black dress that made our heads turn.

What can we say? We love a minimalistic fashion statement, and we just had to share it with you. Everyone’s familiar with the “little black dress” but we’re calling this tank-waisted dress the “must-have maxi.” Check out how you can snag this simple dress and channel your inner JLo.

This versatile dress is available in a variety of colors. Opt for black like JLo, brighten it up with some summer sunshine red, or take it down to earth with serene jade green. Whichever color you choose, you can’t go wrong with this maxi.

This tank dress is made with breathable material and guaranteed to keep you comfortable while out and about this summer. It has a fixed waistband, making it a flattering choice for any occasion, from meeting up with friends at brunch to a casual day date.

Pair this must-have maxi with edgy platform sandals or sneakers (think: a cute pair of Vans) for an effortless casual look. Wear it for a night out or to a special-occasion dinner when you pair it with heels, wedges, or strappy sandals.

This full-length dress is so simple and chic, there’s tons of room to create any kind of look you want. It has the perfect relaxed fit to keep you comfortable while giving off a chic and flattering vibe. It’s definitely the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

We love seeing the stunning star in red carpet glam, but we’ve been loving the simple chic looks lately. Take a page out of J.Lo’s book and snag this must-have maxi dress to complete your summer wardrobe for less than $35 on Amazon today.