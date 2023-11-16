This Holiday Candle Loved by Celebs Makes the Perfect Stocking Stuffer & It’s Under $20

Image Credit: Dasha Petrenko/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

You could never go wrong with a candle as a gift and the brand Nest has a special edition holiday candle that would make the perfect stocking stuffer if you’re looking to add some holiday spirit to your home this holiday season. The NEST Fragrances Votive Candle is decorative, smells delicious, and is loved by so many celebrities — it’s a no-brainer and it’s less than $20!

If you light this candle in your home, as soon as you walk through the door, the heavenly scent will hit your nose and you’ll instantly feel ready for the holidays. With key notes of pine, cinnamon, pomegranate, cloves, and mandarin orange, as well as a hint of vanilla and amber — it’s the perfect combination of every wholesome holiday scent into one candle. The candle is put in a glass vessel with a unique gold pattern that will elevate any room you place it in. The Nest candles are carefully crafted with premium wax so it burn evenly and infuses perfectly into the room. If you’re looking for a bigger candle, since this one is 2 oz., there are other sizes for the candle available as well.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel once shared that Nest Candles are her “year-round favorites.” Some other fellow Real Housewives have also shared their love for the brand — Jill Zarin told Page Six, “I can promise you, no one re-gifts a Nest candle!” It seems to be a popular candle, since former Bachelorette Hannah Brown also shared, “I love the Nest New York candles because they are classic and have so many different scents.”